Persons travelling to Barbados during the period December 23, 2021, to January 2, 2022, can get their “real time” COVID-19 PCR tests done no more than four days prior to travel.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has extended the testing time frame, which is usually three days before travel, for the specified period only.

The Ministry has reminded travellers that tests must be done either via a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab. All other protocols will apply.