MOH and MOE officials ‘quietly talking’ about the reopening of schools | Loop Barbados

A determination as to whether there will be a return to face-to-face classes when Term 2 rolls around in two weeks, is yet to be made.

“We are quietly talking with the Ministry of Education and I am not in a position to make a pronouncement on schools. What I would say at this time, and based on our numbers that are increasing. We have to be cautious. That is how public health always moves,” Chief Medical Officer the Honourable Dr Kenneth George stated during an address from Ilaro Court on Thursday evening.

the Ministry of Health is even looking to source nasal testing for children to go back to school safely

When questioned about how the presence of the Omicron variant in the island would impact the planned reopening of schools, the chief medical officer indicated that a cautious approach would have to be taken.

“We have so many partners in this fight – we work with Tourism, we work with Education, we work with the Barbados Police Force, every agency you can think of. So, we will continue to work with Education, I know protocols have been developed and these were pre-Omicron protocols, but certainly, we may have to go back to the drawing board in some instances to get a better understanding of what are the risks associated with the opening of schools in this environment,” he added.

In the interim, Dr George indicated that officials were working with CARICOM’s helpdesk in trying to source vaccines for children ages five to eleven.

“Actually, the Ministry of Health is even looking to source nasal testing for children to go back to school safely,” he said, explaining that they wanted a non-invasive test for the children.

“So, we continue to look to see what tests are out there and to make a determination which test is more suitable for which occasion,” he pointed out.

Health officials estimate that it would require between 28,000 and 30,000 vaccines doses to achieve a 75 per cent coverage rate in that age range.