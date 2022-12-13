MoH: 180 new covid19 cases, 3 deaths

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Image courtesy CDC

THREE seniors are this country’s latest covid19 fatalities recorded by the Ministry of Health over the past week.

In its weekly update on Monday, between December 7 and 13, 180 people contracted the virus taking the total number to 185,708 since the first cases in March 2020. Of this 181,221 people have recovered.

The ministry said two elderly men and one elderly woman, all with multiple pre-existing conditions, make up the three additional deaths which brought the toll to 4,271.

Active cases remain significantly low with 216 patients. There are 30 people in the hospital and 186 in home isolation.

State covid19 step-down facilities, ICU and the high-dependency unit are empty.

A little over 51 per cent of the population is vaccinated.

Since the launch of the national vaccination programme in 2021, a total of 718,101 took the vaccine and 169,308 people got a booster.

NewsAmericasNow.com