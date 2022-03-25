Moet Hennessy and Bryden Stokes partner for hardcourt restoration | Loop Barbados

Moet Hennessy recently displayed its unwavering and sustained support to regional, cultural and sporting development in the form of an artistic, creative and patriotic masterpiece at the Oxnards hardcourt, in Oxnards, St James.

The western beacon of basketball excellence and home of domestic powerhouse, Lakers Basketball Club, received an outstanding makeover thanks to the vision and support of Moet Hennessy and local partners Bryden Stokes Limited and the talented hands of artist Alex Marshall.

Hennessy Artistry Show will return to Barbados in December

Moet Hennessy’s Managing Director for Latin America & the Caribbean Thomas Mulliez expressed his delight on the artistic display and presentation of the refurbished facility, while pledging his company’s support behind the nation’s health, wellness and recreational development as much as they have with the arts and entertainment.

“Both basketball and Hennessy are part of Barbados’ culture for many years, and it is really an honour for us to contribute and give back to the community, to thank them for their support and to really give a tribute to Barbados through the renovation of the hardcourt”

Mulliez said that Hennessy is no stranger to the basketball arena, as they have been the official spirit of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and USA Basketball for the past two years, a partnership which has brought benefits on and off the courts.

“NBA is much more than sport and Hennessy is much more than cognac and what makes them most important is they’re a part of the culture.

Mulliez further conveyed that the hardcourt project is just the beginning of their relationship with the Oxnard community, as they plan to utilize the facility on a quarterly basis to ensure that the residents are engaged, and the facility is being used efficiently as well as being well maintained.

The audience was then treated to more good news, when Mulliez announced that after a two-year absence due to the global pandemic, the world-renowned Hennessy Artistry Show will return to Barbados in December.

The Minister of Sports, Youth and Community Empowerment, the Honorable Charles Griffith believes that the court restoration and presentation by Hennessy is a fitting one, for it comes on the brink of government allowing the resumption of sports domestically, as well as on his recent request for public and private sector partnerships.

“The fact that my government has just restarted sports and to have this initiative coming on the cusp of that restart of sports, is a plus and I’m hoping that other courts in this country will see similar development.

“From the time I came to the ministry I was asking corporate Barbados to get involved in community development, to get involved with youth, to get involved with sponsorship of initiatives such as this one that we are observing here at Oxnards.”

This can only redound that our sports will take a lift, because to have youngsters running around on this court and engaging in structured activity is part of what my ministry is task with doing; community development, sports development, youth development all wrapped up in one and in a particular location”.

Brydens Stokes Limited Managing Director, Adrian Padmore referred to the court restoration as a “labour of love” and the perfect gift to celebrate their 65-year partnership with Moet Hennessy.

Padmore went on to express gratitude and appreciation for the Moet Hennessy team for their continued support to the island’s societal and cultural development, through the entertainment sector with the Hennessy Artistry show and now with the development of community and sporting facilities.