Moe says power changed her ‘little sister’ Mottley | Loop Barbados

Former Barbados Labour Party (BLP) campaign strategist and Government Senator, Lucille Moe is publicly voicing her fear about the leadership of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, should she secure another term in office.

It was announced in early January that Moe, who was the personal campaign strategist for Prime Minister Mottley in the constituency of St Michael North East since her first victory in 1994, to join the Democratic Labour Party (DLP).

This came on the heels of Prime Minister Mottley calling the election 17 months before it was constitutionally due.

Speaking to local media, Moe, who has been a friend of Prime Minister Mottley for over half a century, and considered her to be “a little sister”, was particularly critical of Mottley’s leadership style.

“Power has changed her,” she said.

“It has gotten so bad to be honest, that regrettably, I have become afraid of Mia Mottley. It is not just me who’s afraid of her, a lot of others are too, but they are so frightened to talk because they are afraid of what will happen to them. She is autocratic and does not allow anyone to have an opposing view or opinion. Everyone must be in the Mia Mottley choir,” Moe continued.

The former Minister of Information, Broadcasting, and Public Affairs who was abruptly dismissed from Cabinet during the July 2020 reshuffle insisted that she will not be silenced.

“I know that by speaking out that I have sealed my fate and, she will come after me. I know exactly what is going to happen. I have decided someone has to speak out so let it be me”, Moe explained.

Explaining her decision to join the DLP in the upcoming January 19 general election, Moe stated that it is a bid to preserve democracy in Barbados.

“This can’t be all 30 seats again and one woman as a dictator. That is what it has become and I am not comfortable with that. This is not the Barbados I know,” she added.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley led the Barbados Labour Party to a clean sweep of all 30 seats in the 2018 General Election.