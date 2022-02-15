MOE not pressuring parents for uniforms: Tees, jeans, games clothes | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ Education Chief says that students can attend classes in or out of uniform because it is understood that not all parents can source new shoes and uniforms at this time for the February 21, 2022, resumption of face-to-face classes date.

She said that the umbrella, overarching hope is for students to get back in the physical classrooms safely.

“The big picture that we have here, is for each and every child to receive an education face-to-face and once we keep that in mind, and not only face-to-face but face-to-face safely, and once we keep in that in mind I am sure that we will make all of the right decisions in regard to educating our children.”

Asked what are the alternatives for those parents and guardians who are cash-strapped now, so that their children will not be hindered, the Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer- Bradshaw said:

“The ministry had a meeting with principals quite recently and we were able to raise this matter.

“We want all of our children to attend schools clad in their uniforms, but we understand the constraints that some parents may have, especially in the midst of this pandemic, we understand some parents may have lost their jobs, some parents are working reduced hours and may not be able to afford a full uniform for their children or for their wards.” Having said that, she disclosed that “on a case by case basis” principals will conduct evaluations and make practical calls for each student impacted in this way.

She said that the principals can “allow students to for example, come to school with soft shoes or what we call sneakers, if they don’t have the proper, or the school shoes at the point in time.

“It may be that the child may not be able to fit in the formal uniform but they can wear their games clothes if that is the case, then that will be allowed. Or it may be a case where the child can’t fit in the games clothes nor the formal school clothes, if that is the case, the child can wear a plain shirt and a jeans pants, you know a white shirt and a jeans pants.”