Modern Club celebrates in style

The Modern Ballroom Dance Club transformed the St Leonard’s Boys’ School auditorium into a spectacular ballroom last weekend for its 45th anniversary dinner, show and dance under the theme Rolling Back The Years.

Members from across the ballroom fraternity attended the glitzy affair, which offered a three-course meal as they awaited the highlight of the night.

Emcees Marcia Blades and Clairvair Squires shared some of the history of the club, which was “born” out of YMCA and started at Boy Child’s Disco in Carrington Village, St Michael, with one instructor, Albert Tudor.

The show started with the eagerly awaited children’s dance performance, choreographed by Coralita Straughn. The adult dancers then took to the floor, continuing the high standard in the execution of their moves.

They were well-timed formation, sequence and line dances, demonstrating the graceful classic and the energetic Latin artforms.

The female dancers, all exquisitely dressed in beautiful flowing ballroom gowns, were complemented by their partners in sharp, two-piece suits for the classics. For the sultry, Latin performances, the women donned sexy outfits.

Months of practice showed in the dancers’ precision of movement as they glided across the floor.

The solo performances were amazing. The cha cha cha, performed by Angela Sparrock and Rasheed Bryan, was the first solo of the night and the triple step dance was well received by the audience.

The quickstep, a fun showcase of brisk pace and lively steps, was done to perfection, with Corlita Straughn and Marson Hobbs hopping and jumping, executing advanced figures in quick time.

The tango, the dance of the night, was performed expertly by instructor Leon Blades and student Diana Weekes. The precision of the sharp twists, the turns, the head movements and the exact footwork was“next level”.

The paso doble, portraying the theatrics of a Spanish bullfight, was breathtaking.

Matador Mark Burgess’ stamping precisely to the beat showcased bravery and strength which was matched by the bull, Cynthia Phillips’ passion and power, culminating in the dramatic conclusion of the bullfight.

The waltz by Deanna Alleyne and Mark Burgess was gracefully performed, displaying advanced figures as the couple glided across the floor, while Montage Deane-Bowen and Malcolm Taitt’s rumba, a sensuous Latin dance, was well timed and just as well received.

The salsa, always energetic and fun, was performed by Gail Cumberbatch and Dr Kevin Greenidge, Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, who had the audience swaying along to the effectual beat while they stepped in the Cuban style.

The foxtrot, one of the more difficult classic ballroom dances, was undertaken by Yonnette and Wayne Brewster in a continuous flowing movement across the dance floor.

After the formalities of the prize-giving, Dr DJ Scotty took charge of the general dance session with popular tunes which kept the performers and their guests on the floor. (KH)