Moderate layer of Sahara Dust across island | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Service says today there is a layer of moderate dust haze over the island.

The dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island. There is also a Small Craft Advisory in effect for small craft operators for above normal sea swells.

What is Saharan Dust?

Saharan dust is a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara, the vast desert area that covers most of North Africa.

How is Saharan Dust transported?

As in other parts of the world, the wind can blow strongly over deserts – whipping up dust and sand high into the sky. If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK.

Once it is lifted from the ground by strong winds, clouds of dust can reach very high altitudes and be transported worldwide, covering thousands of miles.

In order for the dust to get from up in the sky down to the ground, you need something to wash it out of the sky – rain. As raindrops fall, they collect particles of dust on the way down. Then when the raindrops land on something and eventually evaporate, they leave behind a layer of dust.

(Source: UK Met Office)