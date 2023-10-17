Model uncertainty as systems moves near Barbados over the weekend Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) continues to monitor the progress of a broad area of low pressure located in the central tropical Atlantic.

Environmental conditions remain conducive for some slow development of the system over the next few days as it moves west through west-northwestward across the Atlantic.

At 11 am, on Monday, it was located near 9N 39W.

There is some uncertainty in the latest model guidance regarding the intensity and track as the system moves nearer to Barbados over the coming weekend. The public is urged to continue monitoring the updates provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services over the coming days.

Key messages:–There are no watches or warnings issued for Barbados.-Stay alert for updates from the BMS throughout the week.-Mariners that venture far east are advised to closely monitor the progress of this system over the next few days.

The next update will be at 11 am today, Tuesday, October 17, 2023