Mobile clinics this Thursday, Friday

Members of the public are advised that the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ mobile clinic will visit the following locations today, Thursday, July 11, and tomorrow, Friday, July 12.

Today, Thursday, it will operate from the car park of A1 Supermarket, Carlton, Black Rock, St Michael.

Tomorrow, Friday, it will operate from the car park of Warrens Tower II, Warrens, St Michael. The clinic runs from 10:00am until 2:00pm both days.

The services offered are:

Routine screening for non-communicable diseasesProstate-specific antigen testingBlood pressure checksHbA1cScreening for sexually transmitted infections Breast examination and teachingTextus Toxoid vaccines

(GIS).