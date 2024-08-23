Mobile clinics next week

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will be hosting their mobile clinics from August 26 until August 28 next week.

The mobile clinics will be on location at various sites from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm each day.

The clinics will be at the following locations:

Monday, August 26, 2024 – Baobab Tower, Warrens, St Michael.Tuesday, August 27, 2024- Oistins, Christ Church.Wednesday, August 28 – Emerald City, Six Roads St Philip.

The services offered are:

Routine screening for non-communicable diseasesProstate-specific antigen testingBlood pressure and blood sugar checksScreening for sexually transmitted infectionsBreast examination and teachingTetanus vaccines

(GIS).