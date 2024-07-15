Mobile clinics at various locations this week

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Mobile clinics at various locations this week
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Valor made a 2024 comeback with a seamless sunrise breakfast party

Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

Crop Over 2024 officially launched

Double delight for Kickstart Rush

Kickstart Rush wins on Rush Fest debut

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Tuesday Jul 16

27°C
Barbados News

The clinic operates from 9:00am to 1:00pm, each day.

Rosemary Forde

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ mobile clinic will visit several locations across the island this week.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the mobile clinic will visit Warrens Tower II, Warrens, St Michael.

The team will return to Warrens Tower II on Monday, July 22, and Emerald City Carpark, Six Roads, St Philip on Tuesday, July 23.

On Wednesday, July 24 the team heads to the National Insurance and Social Security Service, Culloden Road, St Michael, before heading to Queen’s Park, Constitution Road, St Michael on Thursday, July 25.

Next Monday, July 29, the team visits the National Insurance and Social Security Service, while on Tuesday, July 30, the team will visit Oistins, Christ Church.

On Wednesday, July 31, the mobile clinic returns to Warrens Tower II.

Persons are advised that the clinic operates from 9:00am to 1:00pm, each day.

The services being provided are:

Routine screening for non-communicable diseasesProstate-specific antigen testingBlood pressure checks and blood sugar testing HbA1cScreening for sexually transmitted infections breast examination and teachingTetanus Toxoid vaccines

(GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Mobile clinics at various locations this week

Barbados News

Road tennis open launched with new scoring software

Barbados News

Retired attorney-at-law Carl Crichlow passes

More From

Festivals

Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

See also

The 50th Anniversary Tent celebrated Barbadian talent at the official opening of Crop Over 2024

Barbados News

Retired Police Inspector “Lokey” passes

His funeral takes place this Friday, July 19, 2024, at the Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church at 2pm.

Barbados News

IDB donates toys, sporting supplies to Ministry Of Youth

“Any organisation that donates to the development of our young people is welcomed.”

Barbados News

Fogging in St John and St Michael this week

From Monday, July 15, to Thursday, July 18, 2024, the team will concentrate its efforts in St John.

Barbados News

MOH: No outbreak at Hill Milling Company

Ministry of Health issues statement regarding Hill Milling Company Ltd

Barbados News

Weather Report: Cloudy with scattered moderate showers, thunderstorms

A trough system is affecting the island.