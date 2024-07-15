Mobile clinics at various locations this week

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ mobile clinic will visit several locations across the island this week.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the mobile clinic will visit Warrens Tower II, Warrens, St Michael.

The team will return to Warrens Tower II on Monday, July 22, and Emerald City Carpark, Six Roads, St Philip on Tuesday, July 23.

On Wednesday, July 24 the team heads to the National Insurance and Social Security Service, Culloden Road, St Michael, before heading to Queen’s Park, Constitution Road, St Michael on Thursday, July 25.

Next Monday, July 29, the team visits the National Insurance and Social Security Service, while on Tuesday, July 30, the team will visit Oistins, Christ Church.

On Wednesday, July 31, the mobile clinic returns to Warrens Tower II.

Persons are advised that the clinic operates from 9:00am to 1:00pm, each day.

The services being provided are:

Routine screening for non-communicable diseasesProstate-specific antigen testingBlood pressure checks and blood sugar testing HbA1cScreening for sexually transmitted infections breast examination and teachingTetanus Toxoid vaccines

(GIS).