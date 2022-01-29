Mixed results for Barbados’ football teams in International Friendlies | Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior football teams produced commendable performances last night in their encounters against Suriname at the Franklin Essed Stadion, in Paramaribo.

Our ladies drew 1-1 in a very exciting opening duel, while the men were defeated 1-0 against a very experienced Suriname outfit.

After close to three years in the international wilderness, the lady Tridents were brave, resilient, and comfortable in possession.

Barbados dominated the host for most of the first half, but simply missed that important goal to ease any panic that may have resided in the camp.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Despite having the ball for the majority of the first period, Barbados conceded in the 42nd minute, when Suriname’s forward Orthea Riley, raced onto a well weighted pass from midfield, to be one-on-one with goalkeeper Kamillah Burke.

Riley’s effort from inside the area was too precise as Burke’s outstretched right hand could not prevent the ball from going into the bottom corner of the goal.

Barbados fought their way back into the game and were rewarded in the 74th minute when midfielder Marissa King converted from the penalty spot.

Barbados’ men and Suriname last played each other eight years ago in a Gold Cup Qualifier which finished 1-1.

Last night’s match was equally competitive, but the host managed to score early in the second half and thwarted each of the Tridents’ attacks.

Surinamese custodian Hahn Warner had a quiet evening, ensured by his commanding and well-organized defense, marshaled by captain; former Galatasaray, and Real Betis player Ryan Donk.

Barbados, with a number of personnel and position adjustments delivered a courageous effort, but the absence of competitive football showed as their opponents were quicker to the ball and displayed more technical comfort.

Tridents’ goalkeeper Kishmar produced some key saves to keep the guest in the game, at least until half time.

Barbados’ goalkeeper Kishmar Primus had a good performance between the uprights despite being injured in the second half.

Two minutes after the break Barbados conceded. A clever pass over the Tridents’ defense by PEC Zwolle midfielder Ryan Koolwijk found Jamilhio Rigters whose first touch set him up perfectly to drill a hard, low, left-footed shot beyond the on-rushing Primus and into the left corner.

Coach of the Tridents, Russell Latapy introduced a number of the debutants in the second half and one of them almost had his name in lights immediately after his introduction, however Reymar Walters’ half-volley from outside the penalty area went narrowly wide of the goal post.

The Lady Tridents will face Suriname again tomorrow at 3:30 pm (Eastern Time), while the men will take on Guyana immediately after the women’s match.

Barbados 11: Kishmar Primus; Mario Williams, Akeem Hill, Carl Hinkson; Lemar Catlyn, Nicoli Brathwaite, Akeel Applewhaite, Derico King, Roshon Gittens; Armando Lashley, Keon Atkins

Subs used: Xavier Clarke, Justin Griffith, Nadre Butcher, Reymar Walters, Honor Bradshaw, Shay Prescod