·6 min read
Missing woman: Stacie-Ann Haynes
40-year-old Stacie-Ann Haynes left home at around 7pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 and has not been seen since.

Rosemary Forde

6 hrs ago

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 

She is 40-year-old Stacie-Ann Niechelle Haynes of Bushy Park, St Philip, who left home at around 7pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 and has not been seen since.

Description:

Stacie-Ann is about five feet seven inches (5’ 7”) tall, of a dark complexion and medium built. 

She has brown eyes, thick lips, a small nose, a space between her upper front teeth and is wearing her hair in a pony-tail style. 

She has several tattoos about the body including the word ‘DAVISHA’ on her right arm, ‘HYACINTH’ on the left forearm and ‘TONYISHA’ with a drawing of Minnie mouse over the right breast. She also has a tattoo on her lower left leg with candies and cupcakes. 

At the time she was wearing a white, blue and red Tommy Hilfiger shirt, long blue jeans with a pair of brown Michael Kors slides on her feet.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stacie-Ann Niechelle Haynes is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

(TBPS)

