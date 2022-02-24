Missing: Victor Rudolph Bishop | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Victor Rudolph Bishop.

The 72-year-old of King William Street, St Michael, was reported missing by his landlord, Aloysius Hall of the said address. Bishop was last seen approximately two weeks ago by a neighbour.

Bishop is six feet two inches tall, with a stocky build. He has a dark complexion and eczema all over his body. He has a pleasant voice and wears a bucket hat. His other clothing was unknown.

Bishop is known to frequent the racing pools on Marhill Street and Hincks Street, in the City.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Victor Rudolph Bishop is asked to contact the Central Police Station at telephone number 430-7676, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.