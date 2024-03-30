Missing teen left for school Tuesday, not seen since Loop Barbados

Second form student Donishia Keanna Thomas is missing.

It has been four days since the 14-year-old resident of Alexandria, St Lucy, where she lives with her mother, was last seen. According to the missing person report filed with The Barbados Police Service, Thomas left home the morning of Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at about 7:45 am in the uniform of the Darryl Jordan Secondary School. She was supposed to be on her way to school but she never turned up for school.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the missing girl.

DESCRIPTION:

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, medium built has a brown complexion, round face, thin broad lips, small brown eyes, high cheek bones and shoulder length braids. She has a quiet appearance and speaks with a slur.

She left the home of her mother Diana Cumberbatch on March 26, 2024, wearing her school uniform.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donishia Keanna Thomas is asked to contact the Crab Hill Police Station at 310-7700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.