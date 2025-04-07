Missing: Reginald David Phillips

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in locating 83-year-old Reginald David Phillips, who has been reported missing.

Phillips, of 10A Ivy Housing Area, St. Michael, was last seen on Friday, April 4. He is known to suffer from dementia and hypertension.

Described as being about five feet nine inches tall, of dark complexion and slim build, Phillips has a full head of grey hair. He also responds to the name “David.”

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.