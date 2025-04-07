4.5 quake rattles Beijing Burke brothers lose surf battle PM Mottley travels to Jamaica for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Celebration of Caribbean, Africa peoples Several Grenadians suffer financial loss from regional Ponzi scheme Small Craft and High Surf Warning issued for Barbados
Local News

Missing: Reginald David Phillips

07 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

83-year-old Reginald David Phillips.

Share post:

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in locating 83-year-old Reginald David Phillips, who has been reported missing.

Phillips, of 10A Ivy Housing Area, St. Michael, was last seen on Friday, April 4. He is known to suffer from dementia and hypertension.

Described as being about five feet nine inches tall, of dark complexion and slim build, Phillips has a full head of grey hair. He also responds to the name “David.”

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Related articles

Support us

Related News

05 April 2025

Finale gets crowd involved

03 April 2025

Small Craft and High Surf Warning issued for the island

06 April 2025

Tariffs among issues for US protesters

03 April 2025

BFA, National Peace Program open sixth community hub