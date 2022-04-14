Missing: Mark Leroy Mayers | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing man.

He is Mark Leroy Mayers, 30, of Foster Hall, St. John.

Mayers, who is known to have mental challenges, was last seen by his mother, Eustine Mayers, at his home around 8 pm on Sunday, April 10. He went missing around 6 am on April 12 and the incident was reported to the police.

Mayers is 5 feet 7 inches tall, has a slim build, and a dark complexion. He has a tattoo on his lower right forearm.

Mayers is known to frequent the Clifton Hall, Glenburnie, Zores, and Martins Bay areas of St John. He was last seen in the Martins Bay, St John area, near the Bay Tavern. The areas have been searched by police patrols, but he has not been found.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Mayers is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at telephone number 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.