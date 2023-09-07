Missing man, Greaves, last seen by girlfriend Loop Barbados

Renison Greaves is missing. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the 39-year-old of Martins Road, The Pine, St Michael. According to the bulletin, he was last seen by his girlfriend Jessy Taylor on Saturday, September 2, 2023 and has not been seen or heard from since. DESCRIPTION: Greaves is about 6 feet, three inches tall, and medium built. He has big eyes, a big nose, thick lips and an erect appearance. He was last seen wearing a baby blue 3/4 jeans and a pair of grey Timberlands, colour of shirt unknown. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Renison Greaves is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.