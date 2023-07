The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The search for Goldwyn Scott took an tragic turn yesterday.

The 63-year-old who was subject to a missing bulletin, was last seen on Thursday, July 20. However, the body of the Arthur Seat, St Thomas resident was discovered in a 300-foot well on Friday, July 21.

The Barbados Fire Service (BFS) received a report around 10:52 am of a body in a well near the Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology in Thorpes, St James. The body was later identified as the St Thomas resident.