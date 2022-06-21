Missing man found dead | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Missing man found dead | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Missing man found dead

Your evening read: A snake in the mail, PM COVID positive and more

Ministry says internet issues to blame for faulty vaccination figures

Tight squeeze: Man rescued after getting stuck between two houses

Guyana: VP Jagdeo to sue Chinese businessman over corruption claims

NAPSAC inducts 6 at Hall of Fame ceremony

Vaccination schedule for June 20 – 26

Shocked postal workers find snake inside parcel

Son remembers his father’s passion for writing

It’s Jus finds his biggest fan in Willow

Tuesday Jun 21

27?C
Barbados News

Rahim Camacho was the subject of a missing person bulletin on Saturday, June 18

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found dead.

The body of Rahim Camacho was discovered by police at Landsdown, Enterprise, Christ Church on Sunday, June 19.

The 24-year-old of Mount Standfast, St James was the subject of a missing person bulletin on Saturday, June 18. He was last seen on Wednesday, June 15 at Brittons Hill, St Michael.

According to police public relations, Michael Blackman, around 7:20 am the Oistins Police Station received a report from an anonymous caller. Officers found the body in a state of decomposition.

A medical doctor pronounced death at the scene.

Anyone with information about this discovery is asked to contact Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or any Police Station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Doctor on board? Gov’t minister steps in as baby has medical emergency

Barbados News

Missing man found dead

Barbados News

Your evening read: A snake in the mail, PM COVID positive and more

More From

World News

Shocked postal workers find snake inside parcel

Terrified postal workers noticed a parcel moving — and found a deadly king cobra wriggling around inside.
The worried delivery workers in Khon Kaen province, north-east Thailand, saw the box mo

See also

Lifestyle

Kirk wrapped around little Shakir’s finger

“His mom comes in first and he’s like ‘Where is dad?'”

Sport

NAPSAC inducts 6 at Hall of Fame ceremony

The National Primary Schools’ Athletic Championship (NAPSAC) has inducted six new members into its Hall of fame.
The six inductees are Rivaldo Leacock, Tia-Adana Belle, Burkheart Ell

Business

CDB devises new metric to make small states eligible for financing

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is piloting a new concept, which will allow countries in the Caribbean to access financing following natural disasters and other shocks to their economies.
The

Community

12-year-old St Leonard’s Boys student awarded for his bravery

Emmanuel Cherubin of St Leonard’s Boys’ School is Barbados’ newest Peace Ambassador

Community

It’s Jus finds his biggest fan in Willow

“Now and again, I still stare at her like ‘Is she real?!'”