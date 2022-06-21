Missing man found dead | Loop Barbados

A man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found dead.

The body of Rahim Camacho was discovered by police at Landsdown, Enterprise, Christ Church on Sunday, June 19.

The 24-year-old of Mount Standfast, St James was the subject of a missing person bulletin on Saturday, June 18. He was last seen on Wednesday, June 15 at Brittons Hill, St Michael.

According to police public relations, Michael Blackman, around 7:20 am the Oistins Police Station received a report from an anonymous caller. Officers found the body in a state of decomposition.

A medical doctor pronounced death at the scene.

Anyone with information about this discovery is asked to contact Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or any Police Station.