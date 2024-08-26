Missing girl: Cashania Went

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Missing girl: Cashania Went
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

History making Tridents into CFU final

Barbados into the semifinal of CFU competition

Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Monday Aug 26

27°C
Barbados News

She frequents the area of Green Park Lane, St Michael.

Rosemary Forde

8 hrs ago

Cashania Went.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl. She is 17-year-old Cashania Went of Welch Village, St John. 

Went left the residence of her guardian Rosemary Benett of the same address, at about 2:40 pm last Friday, August 23, 2024 and has not been seen since.

She is about five (5) feet 1 inch in height, has a long face, broad nose, thick lips, a round chin and a big forehead. 

She has brown hair, thin eyebrows, brown eyes, brown in complexion, big ears, long neck, small close shoulders, medium breast, long arms, small hands and walks with an erect appearance. 

She frequents the area of Green Park Lane, St Michael.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cashania Went is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

(TBPS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

6 Strategies to ease back into the school year after summer break

Barbados News

Water outages in Spooners Hill, St Michael

Barbados News

Psychiatric Hospital releases statement following patient’s death

More From

Barbados News

Water outages in Spooners Hill, St Michael

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

See also

Barbados News

Retired Registered and Surgical Nurse Monica Leslie passes away

Monica entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at the age of 92.

Barbados News

Missing girl: Cashania Went

She frequents the area of Green Park Lane, St Michael.

Entertainment

Lyrikal lights up Times Square with electrifying performance

All eyes were on Devon “Lyrikal” Martin, the celebrated Soca artiste from Trinidad and Tobago, as he delivered an electrifying performance in the heart of Times Square on Sunday, August 25, 2024. As L

Barbados News

Cheapside fish vendor “Popcorn” passes away

She entered into rest on August 10, 2024 at age 62.

Barbados News

Male patient found lifeless at Psychiatric Hospital

He has been identified as 50-year-old Noel Hoyte , formerly of Brewster’s Land, Whitehall, St Michael.