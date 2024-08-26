Missing girl: Cashania Went

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl. She is 17-year-old Cashania Went of Welch Village, St John.

Went left the residence of her guardian Rosemary Benett of the same address, at about 2:40 pm last Friday, August 23, 2024 and has not been seen since.

She is about five (5) feet 1 inch in height, has a long face, broad nose, thick lips, a round chin and a big forehead.

She has brown hair, thin eyebrows, brown eyes, brown in complexion, big ears, long neck, small close shoulders, medium breast, long arms, small hands and walks with an erect appearance.

She frequents the area of Green Park Lane, St Michael.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cashania Went is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

(TBPS).