Missing girl: Britany Hinds
Britany frequents the Nursery Drive Terminal, Bridgetown in general, Bibby's Lane and Sargeant's Village.

Rosemary Forde

40 minutes ago

Britany Hinds.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl. 

She is 16-year-old Britany Hinds of St Catherine’s New Road, St Philip. 

According to police, Hinds “left the residence of her mother Lisa Hinds of the said address, sometime between 11:00 pm on Monday, August 19, 2024 and 7:48 am on Tuesday, August 20, 2024”.

She has not been seen since.

Britany is about five feet, ten inches (5’10”) tall, slim built, dark complexion. 

She has a long pointed face, small eyes and small nose. 

She also has a tattoo of the words “Tre for live” over her right breast and has faux locks down her back. She walks with an erect appearance and has a pleasant manner. Her clothing is unknown.

Britany frequents the Nursery Drive Terminal, Bridgetown in general, Bibby’s Lane and Sargeant’s Village.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britany Hinds is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

(TBPS).

