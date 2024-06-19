Missing boy last seen with unknown male

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing boy Tajari Rashawn Fenty.

The 7-year-old, of Retreat Road, St Peter, is a student (Infants B) of the St James Primary School, who was last seen about 3:05pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Tajari left the school in the company of an unknown male of dark complexion, dressed in long black pants and black striped shirt.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tajari Rashawn Fenty, are asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.