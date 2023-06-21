Misleading and no facts: Police issue social media warning Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is strongly advising the public to choose credible and reliable sources for their information.

This comes after posts on social media went viral in relation to the shooting incident which occurred on Monday, June 19 at Nursery #2, Four Roads, St Philip.

Rumours have circulated surrounding the circumstances and alleging the involvement of certain individuals, specifically a supposed family member of a government minister, to which police say they have no evidence to corroborate.

“It has been drawn to our attention the frequency and proliferation of social media postings, which feature information that is misleading and has no factual content. At times, these posts are false,” said the TBPS in a statement on Tuesday.

“The authors of such postings set out to sensationalise stories, issues, and events that mislead readers and create a feeling of uneasiness amongst the general public,” the statement continued.

Police have assured that they will continue to update the public on the investigation. In the meantime, any person having knowledge of the matter should contact Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.