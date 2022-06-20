Ministry says internet issues to blame for faulty vaccination figures | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MHW) has advised that occasional connectivity problems with its internet have resulted in a number of vaccination entries being duplicated.

Removal of the duplicates has resulted in a decrease in the daily number of persons with at least one dose, which is reflected in a slight dip in the total number on the dashboard, the ministry said.

The percentage of the eligible population receiving at least one dose has remained at 71.2, since June 13, when the data cleaning process began.

Until this process is completed, there will be minor fluctuations in the number of persons reported with at least one dose, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said it will continue to provide the public with accurate information as it becomes available.