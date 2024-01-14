Ministry reports a completion of emergency renovations at PMSS Loop Barbados

Emergency renovations at the Princess Margaret Secondary School (PMSS) plant have been completed and students are returning to the compound.

A return to the physical classroom was prevented when last-minute issues arose forcing the school’s management and ministry to take preventative measures, moving classes online while conducting hasty repairs.

The Ministry communicated to media that regular in-person classes at the Princess Margaret Secondary School will commence today, Monday, January 15, 2024, for all year groups.

The Ministry says the resumption follows “urgent repairs to a building on the school compound. All the renovations are now complete, and all attending matters resolved.”

The Ministry also thanked the contractors, staff, teachers, students and parents for working them and each other to make the transition a success despite the last-minute inconvenience.

The statement said, “Sincere thanks are expressed to all the workers who were involved in the renovations process for their dedication and hard work and for ensuring that all the work was completed in an efficient and timely manner. We would also like to thank the staff, students, parents and guardians and all relevant stakeholders in education for facilitating the exercise and the online classes during the first week. We appreciated your patience and cooperation as we worked earnestly to ensure the safety of staff and students.”