Ministry preaching safety first once again as school resumes Loop Barbados

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney is assuring the public that the safe return of students and staff is of the utmost importance.

While speaking on Saturday about the start of the new school year, the education minister asserted that Government sought to “create the right kind of environment for learning and for instruction”.

Minister McConney declared a full return to school on Monday, September 19, with several changes.

Schools will return to pre-pandemic schedules, extra-curricular activities will resume, three-feet social distancing has been discontinued and the mask-wearing mandate remains intact but with exceptions for outdoors, and hand sanitisation is mandatory at the entry of the school plant.

Addressing concerns about a possible spike following the resumption of face-to-face classes, the education minister appeased the public, stressing that the Ministry was in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“Our first interest is ensuring we create the right kind of environment for learning and for instruction and in the event that we believe that is threatened significantly and that the ability of our students to be able to learn in a safe environment is, in fact, something that is being compromised, we will take the necessary decisions,” she stated.

“In the event, there is a spike, our first option is to ensure that we consult with our partner [the Ministry of Health and Wellness] and to take advice and to take lead from them, and then to ensure that we discuss with some of our other educational partners…and then we make a decision based on the facts at the time,” McConney added.

During the press conference, chief education officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, indicated that staff and students who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms while on school premises will be required to seek medical attention immediately and be tested.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw reminded parents and guardians that the pandemic was “not over”. She strongly advised parents not to send their ill children to school.

“We have to ensure that our children and staff members are safe so if your children present with symptoms at home – symptoms of COVID-19 – please keep them at home. Allow them to get the medical attention that is required. Take them to get tested.”