Ministry pledges to support senior athletes with more funds next year Loop Barbados

The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs has promised to put more financial support behind the Barbados senior athletes who will be heading to next World Senior Games in 2024.

This announcement came on the arrival of some of Barbados’ team members at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Three of the 10 athletes were on the afternoon flight from Utah by way of Vegas and Miami.

Representing the Ministry and Minister Kirk Humphrey, Senior Administrative Officer Shetland Turton told the media at the airport:

“The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs would have given them [the Barbados team] a small portion as support this year, but we plan to give them an even greater quantum for their travels next year.”

Welcoming the team back, Barbados was able to capture 31 medals at the games in St George, Utah, 14 of which were gold medals.

Team Manager and athlete Kathy Harper-Hall thanked the Ministry for their support this year and said that assistance was granted also by the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA), but she admits more is necessary whether from government or private sector.

“We really need the support. All of us went there on paying our own way. We really need some support. We are going to be really, really rallying around to see if we can get some more support. But I really want to say a special thanks to the Ministry of Empowerment because they did support and been supporting us.”

Four-time gold medalist at the just concluded Games, Henderson Waltress agreed with Harper-Hall saying that over the past two years, he was able to attend and represent Barbados only through the help given to him by Forte Design and Construction. He said, “They supported me this year and last year.”