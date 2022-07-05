Ministry pleased with 11-Plus rollout, praises teachers and teams | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is pleased with the roll out of this year’s Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examinations (BSSEE) also known as the 11-Plus Exam or Common Entrance.

Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw made the comments this morning after interacting with several students at The Combermere School exam centre in Waterford, St Michael.

Flanked by the deputy chief education officer and the director of education reform, Dr Archer-Bradshaw commended education officials and the schools for the seamless start.

“We are quite satisfied with what we have seen. The children seem quite excited, they are ready. I want to commend the team at the Ministry of Education because from early this morning they were there distributing the boxes [with examination papers] and making sure the boxes got to the various centre.”

She also lauded principals and teachers for their tireless assistance during the pandemic, so that the children are prepared and ready for this momentous occasion.

“I am pretty happy with what I have seen so far and I want to commend the teachers because they have put in a lot of work over the past two years especially with the difficulties that we face with the COVID pandemic to ensure that the children are ready for today and that they are ready to transition to the secondary schools,” Dr Archer-Bradshaw added.

The chief education officer reported that over 3,300 students will be sitting the exam today at centres across the island. Ninety students have submitted special request for larger print, extra time, readers and writers. However, 160 Class Four students have deferred from writing this year’s paper.

The Chief was also slated to visit another exam centre during the break to observe procedures as well.