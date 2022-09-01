Ministry of Youth and Sports partners with NBA star Jamal Murray Loop Barbados

Young Barbadian basketball players gained an invaluable opportunity to learn under NBA star Jamal Murray this week.

Murray, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, will be hosting a training clinic at the new hardcourt in Orange Hill, St James.

The new recreational area which comprises two full sized basketball courts, was officially opened on Tuesday, August 30.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith noted that it was a special day for the rural community because the space would be utilised by its residents.

“It is our [Government’s] intention to trigger sports at the grassroots level. To have this planted in rural Barbados can only redound to the benefit of those youngsters who will use the facility. At the ministry, we’re actively looking as far as possible to get youngsters off the island through basketball scholarships and other areas. And I’m sure that this particular facility will augur well going forward,” he pointed out.

While highlighting that not many events encapsulated his entire Ministry, that of youth, sports and community empowerment, he expressed pleasure at the fact that the basketball court would do so. “We have this sporting aspect, we have the fact that youth will be playing here and … this is bringing new energy to the Orange Hill community for those youngsters who will be involved in the process,” he stated.

Griffith stressed the importance of taking care of such a facility, even though the National Sports Council (NSC) would maintain the hardcourt. “The community must take care of this [court], to ensure its longevity, this court is in your hands,” he emphasised to the community members in attendance.

Director of the NSC, Neil Murrell, thanked the Ministry, his staff and sponsors, Western Union, for selecting Barbados to partner with, to rebuild the courts and conduct a training clinic with the Denver Nuggets player.