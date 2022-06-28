Ministry of Health monitoring two COVID-19 outbreaks | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is currently managing an outbreak of COVID-19 on a construction site in St Philip as well as at the Psychiatric Hospital in Black Rock, St. Michael.

Several persons associated with the construction site have tested positive for COVID-19 and public health officials are closely monitoring the outbreak. The Ministry is providing the support necessary to minimise any risk of further spread in the environs.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at the Psychiatric Hospital, which is confined to in-patients, remains contained and under control.

In both cases, all employees are being kept up-to-date on the situation, and are being advised on how to isolate or quarantine appropriately to minimise risk to themselves and their families.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has assured that the outbreak is being managed effectively, and reminds the general public that throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to manage several institutional outbreaks. These included the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dodds Prisons, and a few nursing homes for the elderly.

These institutions were effectively managed, with risk to the other clients substantially minimised.

The Ministry remains committed to stemming the spread of the virus at the construction site and the Psychiatric Hospital. Those individuals at the construction site who have tested positive will be placed in isolation, while those who are negative or have not yet been tested will be placed in quarantine.