Ministry Of Health declares dengue outbreak over
Clinicians urged to be on the lookout for the signs and symptoms of dengue fever

Rosemary Forde

8 hrs ago

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that the dengue fever outbreak which started in October 2023, and continued into this year, is now over.

The Ministry of Health further reported that the outbreak, in which four deaths were recorded, came to an end in May.

However, health authorities advised members of the public to continue to be vigilant since this is still the rainy season, and sporadic cases of dengue fever may still be occurring.

In a statement made recently, the Ministry disclosed:

The outbreak started with 101 confirmed cases in October 2023. Although the cases returned to pre-alert levels in May, up to June 30, 2024, there were 1,133 confirmed dengue cases with 1,126 of these occurring in the outbreak months of January to April, 2024.Suspected cases totalled 3,303 up to June 30, 2024. Dengue virus Type 2 was the predominant serotype identified during the outbreak, followed by serotype 3. Additionally, there were no confirmed Zika virus cases, while there were eight confirmed cases of Chikungunya, so far this year.

The Ministry is further urging clinicians to be on the lookout for the signs and symptoms of dengue fever and reminded them to review patients for any indication of the warning signs of severe disease.  

Suspected dengue diagnoses should be reported to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and patients and other family members should protect themselves from further mosquito bites with appropriate skin coverings, mosquito nets or chemical insect repellents containing DEET or Picaridin.    

Householders and businesses are also encouraged to check their environs weekly for mosquito breeding and any larvae destroyed.

Property owners are also advised that according to the Health Services Act, it is an offense to harbor mosquito larvae on their properties.

The presence of adult mosquitoes should be reported to the Environmental Health Department of the nearest polyclinic. The general public should also protect themselves from mosquito bites.

The Ministry added that it will continue to carry out its weekly fogging exercise to reduce the adult mosquito population as well as other mosquito control measures.

(GIS).

