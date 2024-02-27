Ministry of Energy refutes claims of adjusted petrol prices Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Energy and Business (MEB) has described as “fake news” information circulating on social media platforms claiming that there has been a price adjustment for petroleum products, dated February 17, 2024.

The Ministry has advised that the last price adjustment for petroleum products was September 3, 2023, while liquid petroleum gas (LPG) products were changed on October 15, 2023.

The current prices for petroleum products are gasoline – $4.22 per litre; diesel – $3.47 per litre; and kerosene – $1.99 per litre. The current prices for LPG products are $153.70 for the 100-lb cylinder; $43.52 for the 25-lb cylinder; $38.47 for the 22-lb cylinder; and $34.97 for the 20-lb cylinder.

Members of the public are encouraged to be vigilant and to verify any information they receive from official sources, before sharing it with others.