Ministry of Education partners with George Brown College Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, and George Brown College, a renowned institution in Toronto, Canada, have announced a transformative partnership targeting tertiary and career-oriented education.

This dynamic partnership will support education transformation, as well as talent and skills development. To launch the partnership is the establishment of the George Brown College Global Citizenship Bursary. The inaugural bursary will be available to students from Barbados reflecting the inspiring and innovative new partnership established.

For 2024, the GBC Global Citizenship Bursary will support up to CAD $10,000 for students from Barbados enrolling in any George Brown College meeting the Ministry of Education, Training and Vocational Training eligibility criteria in coordination with GBC.

This scholarship will support a deserving student from Barbados in pursuing their education at George Brown College, either in Canada or at the college’s Barbados campus.

A second CAD $10,000 will be available for students in the first cohort of a program jointly developed amongst the four partners George Brown College, Barbados Community College, Erdiston Teachers College, and the Ministry of Education, Training and Vocational Training in Barbados.

To launch this partnership, George Brown commits CAD$20,000 in educational bursary funding to be made available to Barbadian students for 2024-25.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, during her recent visit to George Brown College, along with Canada’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, motivated the College’s interest in renewing its partnership with Barbados. Prime Minister Mottley, stated “Our tagline at home is Global Citizens, Bajan Roots.”

She added that “We recognize that there are opportunities and a mismatch in jobs globally. We need to get as many people as possible capable of getting those jobs, which means preparing them through education. So, thank you [George Brown College].”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney states that “the partnership builds on the Government’s focus on building economic and social capacity, through the development of global citizens with Barbadian roots”.

The strategic alliance brings together the expertise of George Brown College, Barbados Community College, and Erdiston Teachers Training College, to drive meaningful initiatives that positively benefit students and educators.

The partnership encompasses a multi-faceted collaboration with Barbados Community College in areas such as culinary arts, construction management, fashion and business data analytics – each important to the tourism industry, built economy and global competitiveness of Barbados.

The collaboration with Erdiston Teachers Training College and George Brown College will create the opportunity for joint research endeavors focused on play-based and project-based experiential learning. By combining their expertise, the institutions aim to contribute to the advancement of teaching and learning prioritizing creativity and active participation in project-based learning to support the development of competencies for the digital age.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to fostering innovation, excellence, and global collaboration in education,” said Dr Gervan Fearon, President, at George Brown College.

“We are excited about the possibilities that will arise from combining our strengths with those of our esteemed partners, contributing to increased access and participation in education, and supporting global citizenship, talent and skills development in Barbados.” Fearon adds that “there is a worldwide shortage of individuals with the talent and trained skilled to work in industries, such as culinary arts and construction. This is as important for Canada as it is for Barbados.”

The collaboration between George Brown College, Barbados Community College, Erdiston Teachers Training College, and the Ministry of Education, Training and Vocational Training in Barbados exemplifies the power of international partnerships in shaping future global economic participation through education. This initiative is set to have a lasting impact on students, educators, and the broader community, fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning.