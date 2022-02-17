Ministry of Education not planning to remove God from schools | Loop Barbados

“I want to make it absolutely clear, the Ministry of Education is not taking God out of schools!”

Refuting social media claims that Government has sought to remove general assembly, the chief education officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw firmly held that the public was “misunderstanding” the intention behind a circular sent to principals islandwide.

The circular sent to principals on February 15, which went viral on Wednesday, February 16, stated that there will be no school assembly upon the resumption of face-to-face classes on February 21. Instead, “mindfulness sessions” are to be conducted in classrooms.

Speaking to the media this morning at Queen’s College, Dr Archer-Bradshaw explained that the “mindfulness sessions” were morning sessions where teachers and principals checked in on the mental health of students and their readiness for the new school environment.

“Instead of general prayers, general assembly, we said we will have the students come into the classroom, we will find out how they are doing, we will interact with them because many of them have suffered loss. We understand that, so we want to hear from them. We want to guide them accordingly to talk about love, compassion and having an understanding of the situation.

“So this circular you are seeing has nothing to do with taking God out of schools. The principals understood because they were in the meetings all before and they understood the context. But you know sometimes you can have misunderstandings if the message was not intended for you,” remarked the chief education officer.

She added that she received messages inquiring if Government was planning to implement “this new age movement” of not holding prayer assembly, and strongly maintained that it was not the objective of the Ministry of Education.

“The Ministry of Education is not going in that direction at all,” commented Dr Archer-Bradshaw, adding “it [this decision] is about being mindful in the situation that we are in, in this COVID-19 pandemic and having conversations with our students to ready them for learning within the classroom”.