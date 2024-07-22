Ministry of Education launches X (Twitter) account

·6 min read
Ministry of Education launches X (Twitter) account
X, formerly known as Twitter, is the latest addition to METVT’s growing social media presence.

Rosemary Forde

10 hrs ago

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) has launched an account on the X platform.

In a statement released today, Monday, July 22, 2024, METVT explained that this new account was created in an effort to boost engagement with all stakeholders in education.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is the latest addition to METVT’s growing social media presence. 

The Ministry also houses accounts on both Facebook and Instagram.

“Like these other platforms, the new X account, @METVTBarbados, will also be home to the latest news and information surrounding Education Transformation, for information on our nation’s schools and open discussion on how the ministry can make schools better,” METVT stated.

The Ministry also welcomed students, teachers, parents, and all other important stakeholders in education to share on all its platforms, as it seeks to use this engagement to build a ‘bright future for every child’.

(GIS).

