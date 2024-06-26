Ministry of Education issues statement on Wesley Hall School repairs

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) has announced that their Education Technical Management Unit (ETMU) has identified the most pressing areas in need of repairs at the Wesley Hall Junior School, and has put the requisite programme in place.

The repairs are scheduled to allow for the completion of end-of-year assessments and examinations on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27.

The Ministry also announced that, following classes on June 27, tree-trimming and other emergency repairs will begin, and this work is expected to be completed by Saturday, June 29.

This will be followed by industrial cleaning of the school plant on Sunday, June 30, which should be completed in time to welcome back students, teachers, and non-teaching staff on Monday, July 1.

The Ministry further revealed that officials at the Ministry of Education are satisfied with the progression of talks, and all parties are eager for a positive outcome from the completed work.

Wesley Hall Junior School is one of the schools that has been identified for the summer repairs programme, and it is expected that the outstanding repairs identified in this current assessment will be attended to during that time.

The Ministry of Education also thanked the staff and students at Wesley Hall Junior School for their patience and commitment to continued teaching and learning during this time.

