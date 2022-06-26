Ministry of Business Development promotes local businesses | Loop Barbados

The pasture at Hoyte’s Village St James was a hive of activity on Saturday, as the Ministry of Energy and Business Development in conjunction with the Barbados Trust Fund Limited (BTFL) hosted a business and community fair.

This is the second fair of this nature with the first held on the grounds of the Warrens Office Complex, Warrens, St Michael on March 25.

The expo, which commenced on Friday, June 24, seeks to stimulate economic activity within the productive sectors as well as provide an opportunity for the public to interact with ministry officials who will share information on business development, financing and debt management.

In addition, it also provided an avenue for a number of local businesses to showcase their products and services to the general public. Numerous tents housing a spectrum of companies were on-site, with their innovative products and services on display.

Senior Development Officer at Barbados Trust Fund Limited, Neisha Holder, told Loop News that approximately 50 businesses took advantage of the opportunity to participate in the community fair.

“We just wanted to incorporate as many small businesses as we could who were on the portfolios of the sister companies under the umbrella of the Ministry of Energy and Business Development. We wanted a wide variety of stuff that persons in the community and wider Barbados could come out and enjoy,” Holder stated.

Held under the theme “Building A Stronger Business Community”, Holder indicated that future expos were on the cards as the ministry plans continues to take the event into communities across the island.

Interested persons can contact Barbados Trust Fund Limited at 228-3275 or stay locked to their social media pages.