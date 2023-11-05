Ministry of Agriculture eyes GPS tracking to stop livestock theft Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is eyeing GPS tracking technology to tackle livestock theft in Barbados.

Permanent Secretary Terry Bascombe was speaking at the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) annual general meeting on Saturday held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC), when he stressed that praedial larceny was a great threat to local efforts to increase agricultural production.

Bascombe revealed that the Ministry lost 25 animals in a month, with thieves making off with 10 sheep and eight bags of feed from Greenland Livestock Station.

“What it tells us, is that this thing is really planned and organised,” the permanent secretary said while urging local farmers to take measures to safeguard their farms.

“Be very vigilant. The thieves are out there and we are coming on to Christmas where a fellow like to eat more than ham.”

He shared that Government has begun microchipping animals, but it now needs to go a step further and implement GPS tracking.

“We started a pilot project where we are inserting a chip under the skin of the animal. . . . It is because of that we were able to identify the [lost] sheep. We do plan to work with the private farmers so we can extend that technology to them as well,” Bascombe indicated.

“Where we would like to go is the use of GPS. . . . We hope to go there but it is expensive. I understand, but we have to do what we have to do,” he added.

Chief executive officer of the BAS, James Paul speaking to Loop News expressed support for tracking technology as livestock theft threatened agricultural developments.

“It is a blow because when you lose those animals, it means that genetics is being lost and those are prime animals you want for breeding purposes and for genetic development,” Paul contended.

“We actually have been using micro chip technology in the case of imported cows but we have to use the tracking technology associated with it so we have to take it to another level.”

While acknowledging that progress has been made with a special Praedial Larceny Unit within the Barbados Police Service, Paul maintained the sector needs regulating.

“There needs to be better monitoring of the sale of agricultural products in the country. We are only 166 square miles and there are only a few areas in which we can sell agricultural products.”

“We need to increase and be more vigilant in terms of monitoring what is being sold and the persons who are actually selling the produce,” the BAS CEO insisted.