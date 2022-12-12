Ministry of Agriculture Extends Congratulations to Dr Nneka Hull for completing her Masters Degree in Public Health with First Class Honours

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dr. Nneka Hull James

The Ministry of Agriculture extends congratulations to Dr. Nneka Hull James who graduated with a Masters of Public Health with First Class Honours from the University College of Dublin in Ireland.

Dr. Hull James is veterinary officer in Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs.

She completed her dissertation was in Antimicrobial resistance in Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa isolated from horses in Ireland from 2017 to 2018.

She looks forward to the opportunity to continue to serve her country and the wider caribbean and to improve animal health, public health and agriculture.

