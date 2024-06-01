Ministry launches mini library initiative in St Lucy Loop Barbados

Young residents of Rockfield, St Lucy, now have access to free books, following the launch of the Mini Library Initiative in that community.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative on Tuesday at the Rockfield Community Centre, Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, told those in attendance that the mini library “will have a big impact”.

“This is a holistic project that will not only seek to embrace the youngsters in the school, but the seniors and those adults within the community, who may not be able to get close to a library. Now we have a facility here that they can come and share,” he added.

Griffith expressed the hope that the libraries will spark other programmes in the respective communities. “I’m also hoping that through these installations (of mini libraries) that we can see some reading clubs started across the island at these locations, … and then expand into all of our other locations,” he said.

The newly-renovated Rockfield Community Centre has the Ignatius Byer Primary School as part of its community and an invitation was extended for the students to be part of the programme.

The Youth Minister also noted that he wanted to see study halls for young people at the centres so they could study in a quiet environment. He added that he would also like to see reading competitions in the communities, and against other communities.

Acting Chief Community Development Officer, Yolande Skeete, thanked the Prince Godwill D. Fomusoh Foundation and the Massy Foundation for partnering with the department.

“The partnership between the foundations and the Community Development Department has at its nexus the installation of many libraries at community centres.”

“Therefore, we cannot discount the importance of partnerships such as this one. A boost in the literacy rate augurs well for the future of Barbados,” she stated.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).