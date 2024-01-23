Ministry investigating issues at St Bartholomew Primary Loop Barbados

Only seven students attended classes on Tuesday at the St Bartholomew Primary School, reports the Ministry of Education.

The school prematurely closed last Thursday, January 18, after complaints about the smoke from the incineration at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

According to the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, on Tuesday, January 23 when classes were to resume an individual at the school was turning away parents with their children, citing air effects from incineration activity at the airport.

However, a check with GAIA revealed that there was no incineration activity at the plant.

Ministry officials, along with union officials, visited the school to determine the source of the discomfort being experienced, however it was unclear what actually precipitated Tuesday’s action.

The Ministry is awaiting an official report on the incident.

Classes are to resume as normal at the St Bartholomew Primary School on Wednesday, January 24.