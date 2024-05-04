Ministry gives St Ambrose Primary thumbs up Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) has given the St Ambrose Primary School a ‘thumbs up’ following a deep cleaning of the plant, as teachers, students and staff members returned to the school on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

In a statement, the Ministry said that screens were erected at a nearby work site, preventing further dust and dirt from blowing on to the compound and negatively impacting the school’s occupants.

The statement continued:

“After an inspection of the work conducted, members of staff remarked that they were very thankful for the result and felt that the Ministry of Education was taking their concerns seriously. Equally, the Ministry thanks the teachers and staff for their patience, and for allowing the process to take place in the interest of their health and safety.”

Ministry officials also said that they were pleased with the cooperation of stakeholders, namely the Barbados Tourism Investment Inc., the Environmental Protection Department, and the contracted cleaning company, who they said worked quickly and efficiently to bring St Ambrose to a state that was “clean, healthy and fit for teaching and learning”.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).