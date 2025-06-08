Ministry clears air on scabies claims

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has issued a firm denial of recent “exaggerated claims” surrounding a scabies outbreak, stating that both patient and health care worker safety remain their top priorities.

In a recent statement from the ministry, it was confirmed there were an additional two confirmed cases of scabies, bringing the total to 11.

Last week Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, during a media briefing at the Pan American Health Organisation in Dayrells Road, St Michael, and Chief Medical Officer The Most Honourable Dr Kenneth George revealed there was a scabies outbreak at the Geriatric Hospital with nine infected patients.

However, in a press conference called on Wednesday by Senator Andre Worrell, the Democratic Labour Party’s spokesperson on health, he said the figures were “significantly higher than those presented by the [Chief Medical Officer] in his preliminary report. Currently, there are up to 24 confirmed cases distributed across five wards”.

Worrell also said there were seven nurses who were affected.

The ministry, in a subsequent statement, said: “No official data supports claims of 24 patient cases or seven infected nurses. This is a dynamic situation. Infection control measures are active and we remain confident in a responsible resolution. Contact tracing continues and scabies – most often spread through prolonged contact – is likely introduced by external sources.”

Health officials further clarified that the situation did not meet the criteria for a public health emergency of national significance.

“Scabies does not meet the threshold of a public health emergency of national significance, as there is no significant impact on the public or overwhelming strain on resources. There is no evidence of spread to schools, homes, or the general population. The situation remains controlled and claims of the outbreak being first communicated via media are inaccurate. Internal protocols were followed, though we continue to improve communication.”

Regarding staffing, the

statement read: “Our nurses are the backbone of health care and we value their commitment deeply. Recruitment is fair and transparent, ensuring all foreign and local professionals meet the same standards. Claims that Barbadian nurses are sidelined are unfounded.

“All hiring decisions align with national health care needs. We firmly refute allegations that nurses were forced to work in unsafe conditions. Nurses are trained to manage infectious risks and their safety is a top priority.

“Assertions of systemic shortages like soap or essential supplies are false. Hospitals are stocked according to usage needs and any isolated gaps are swiftly addressed. Claims of personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages are also unfounded. Supplies, including gloves and gowns, have been provided and infection control training continues regularly.”

While acknowledging reports of bird droppings, the ministry stated: “Claims of dead birds in wards are unsupported. Allegations of rats in clinical areas remain unverified. Pest control measures are routinely enforced and no environmental health risk is present. Garbage disposal protocols are strictly followed. Any isolated issues are promptly resolved through facility management procedures.”

In regards to infected and non-infected patients, the statement noted they were housed separately, with proper isolation protocols in place once cases are identified, with staff briefed to uphold these measures.”

The ministry urged the public to disregard misinformation and rely solely on official sources.

“We remain committed to providing the highest standards of care, safety, and accountability for all Barbadians,” the statement concluded. (PR/NS)