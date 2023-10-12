Ministry calls press conference on Springer simulation Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Science, Technological and Vocational Training has called a last-minute press conference on the Springer Memorial Secondary School simulation.

The 11am presser will be at the Ministry’s Constitution location, St Michael.

This comes after the simulation exercise at the Government Hill located all-girl secondary school that has left some students and staff nursing physical, mental and emotional trauma.

Loop understands that some teachers and staff were taken to medical facilities across the island for treatment after the simulation. At least one teacher suffered soft tissue damage and another a back injury.

Loop knows and has confirmed that parents have reached out and contacted legal professionals to determine what steps they can take after some children had panic and asthmatic attacks.

The press conference called 24 hours after the simulation exercise, is to be addressed by the Chief Education Officer, Principal and Deputy Principal of Springer Memorial, the Barbados Defense Force and The Barbados Police Service.

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) will also host an 11am press conference on the same subject. It was communicated at 9:30pm last night, Wednesday, October 11, 2023.