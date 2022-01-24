Ministry aware of NIS claims issue for persons in home isolation | Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Ministry aware of NIS claims issue for persons in home isolation | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Teen girl dies of COVID-19

Prime Minister Mottley to address the nation today

Houses on fire in Lightfoot Lane

Two post offices closed today

Vaccination schedule for January 24 to 30

West Indies’ chase ends 1 run short as England hold on

COVID-19 Update: Over 600 new cases detected

POLL: How many seats should be in the new post-Republic 2022 Cabinet?

Young man wounded several times in midday shooting

Over 6,700 COVID-positive persons in isolation

Monday Jan 24

26?C

The Ministry of Health and Wellness and the National Insurance Department (NIS) are working to streamline the processing and provision of NIS “sick benefit” claims for persons in home isolation due to COVID-19.

The Ministry is aware that there has been a delay in persons receiving the appropriate forms.

Affected individuals are advised that sufficient time will be allowed for them to receive their forms and have them submitted for processing by the NIS. Additionally, persons should only submit the completed sickness certificate to the NIS for processing.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks members of the public for their patience and understanding in this matter

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

Teen girl dies of COVID-19

World News

US deputies detained man for being from Jamaica, lawsuit claims

Barbados News

Prime Minister Mottley to address the nation today

More From

Barbados News

Prime Minister Mottley to address the nation today

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is scheduled to address the nation this evening. Following the Barbados Labour Party’s (BLP) 30 nil win at the polls on Thursday, January 20, Prime Minist

Community

Two post offices closed today

See also

Scheduled to reopen this week

Caribbean News

Jamaica proud: First woman Chief of Defence Staff takes charge

It was pomp and pageantry at the change of command at Up Park Camp in Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday as members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) welcomed their new Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral

Entertainment

Ian Alexander Jr, only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

No further details were released

Lifestyle

Barbadian author explores Encounters of Ecstasy

“I always wanted to be published. It was just something within me at the back of my mind”

Entertainment

New RIHtail therapy: Rihanna opens physical Savage X Fenty stores

Savage has 5 new homes to start