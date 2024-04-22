Ministry announces venues for private candidates writing May/June CXCs Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) has announced the examination centres for all private candidates registered to write Caribbean Examinations Council May/June Examinations.

Persons writing the Information Technology (IT) and Electronic Document Management Preparation (EDPM) Practical, will go to the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology.

All other written papers, including those for IT and EDPM, will be held at the Barbados Community College.

The METVT reminded candidates to walk with identification and their examination timetables to gain entry to the exam centres. Further information may be obtained by visiting the Ministry’s website www.mes.gov.bb, or by emailing [email protected].

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).