Minister to 11-plus sitters: ‘Not where you go but what you do there’ Loop Barbados

Education Minister Kay McConney has congratulated the full cohort of over 3,000 students who wrote the 2022 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE), commonly known as the 11-plus and Common Entrance.

With many parents and adults putting much stress on students about passing to the “good schools”, the Minister took a moment to encourage all students to be happy with their results.

“I offer my congratulations to all of the students , all of you…

“Remember it is not where you go but what you do when you get there,” she advised.

Furthermore, she called on the students, “be proud to go to your secondary school and wear the colours well, do your best and give your best. Know that the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training will do everything in our power to support you in the best of outcomes.”

From today, parents could apply for reviews of scripts in-person at the Ministry of Education or for transfers via the online form on the Ministry’s website.

As it pertains to the applications for transfers, Acting Chief Education Officer Joy Adamson told parents and guardians desirous of a switch that the Ministry will assess that all the requirements are met and “it is not a first come first served basis.” She insisted it depends on spaces available and if the students fall within the particular range.