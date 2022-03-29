Minister reminds Bajans ‘HIV is not gone’ from Barbados | Loop Barbados

“HIV is not gone. It is still here, so please continue to stay healthy.”

This is the appeal of Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey to residents across Barbados as he encouraged everyone to remember that HIV still exists in society.

He was delivering brief remarks over the weekend, during the Tennis Town Road Tennis Competition held in collaboration with the National HIV/AIDS Commission in celebration of the Commission’s Love Safely initiative.

Humphrey said Government was focused on families and sports was a good way to convey the HIV message. He explained sporting events could be used to encourage persons to get tested, prevent the spread of the disease and also mitigate the impact it has on families in terms of the infected and affected persons.

The Minister commended the organisers of the sporting event, noting that road tennis was Barbados’ indigenous sport, and congratulated those who participated in the tournament.